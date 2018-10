Philomena O’Connell has been living in a Council house in Mullinahone for over fourty years.

Due to a number of medical conditions, including medication that makes her urinate frequently in the morning and needing to carry around an oxygen tank, she needs a downstairs shower unit and toilet to be built.

However, two years after first lodging the request, and being a “priority 1” for an upgrade, Philomena was told there wasn’t money to instigate the works, and she spoke to Fran on Wednesday.