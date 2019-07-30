Tipp Today Highlights – Peter O’Dwyer On Corporatisation Of Healthcare

Plans for a new way of working the health system were unveiled by the government a number of weeks ago.

The plans will see Ireland divided into six units, and Tipp split between Area C which includes South Tipp and six other counties, and Area E, which includes North Tipp and, Limerick and Clare.

It’s part of reforms planned by Slaintecare which hopes to emphasise the role of primary care givers in the community.





Well, Business Correspondent with the Sunday Business Post, Peter O’Dwyer has been investigating the corporatisation of healthcare and published his findings this week.

Peter joined Fran on Tuesday.