Tipp Today Highlights – What Personal Data Are We Giving Apps

If you haven’t downloaded it to your phone yourself, you’ve probably seen your friends sharing photos of themselves looking much, much older than they should.

A new App that you can download to your phone, FaceApp, is taking social media by storm, particularly for its ability to very convincingly change your appearance in photos.

However, there’s concerns now about fake Apps masking as that one which may be up to no good – but also about the App itself and its links to the Russian government, what data it’s accessing and what it could be doing with your face…





ESET Ireland is warning phone users to be very vigilant about what info they share with these anonymous applications, and ESET’s Urban Schrott joined Fran on Monday.