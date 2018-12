The AGM of the Tipperary Branch of the Parkinson’s Association was held last week.

The generosity of the public in supporting them again this year was noted, however they highlighted that the Parkinson’s Association is – as they describe it – the “only main health organisation that receives no direct government funding”.

They’re asking the government to explain why – and to discuss that, Fran was joined in studio by Tipp Branch representative and Parkinson’s sufferer Mary Finnegan.