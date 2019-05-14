Tipp Today Highlights – Orla O’Dwyer Australia Bound

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has become the latest Irish player to sign a deal in the women’s Australian Football League.

The Premier dual-star has signed for AFLW side Brisbane Lions.

A former Tipperary camogie captain, she becomes the 8th Irish player confirmed for the 2020 season Down Under.





She’ll be a blow to the County’s sporting success as she’s ranked as one of the best players in the country, across club, county and third level disciplines.

But before she heads to Australia she has the small matter of the Munster Camogie final next week ahead of which Orla joined Trudy in studio: