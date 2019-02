A public meeting on the Health service is being held in Nenagh tomorrow night ( Thursday)

Its been organised by North Tipp Fianna Fail Candidate Sandra Farrell and among the guest speakers are the party’s Health Spokesperson Stephen Donnelly, Dr Christina O’Malley and Trish Ryan who’s 5 year old son has required medical treatment since the day he was born.

They joined Fran in studio for a chat on Wednesday’s Tipp Today