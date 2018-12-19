Tipp Today Highlights – Nenagh Injury Unit Sees Almost 9,000 In 2018

The Nenagh Injury unit is one of eleven injury units in the country which helps keep those of us with minor injuries out of the A&E in Limerick.

Nenagh’s unit deals with all things minor – be it falls from standing to sporting injuries – and can defer on for further care if needs be.

In 2018 the unit catered for nearly 9,000 patients.





The HSE is keen to remind Tipp people that it can be the first port of call for minor injuries this busy period – and can prove to be much more time efficient too.

Damien Ryan is a consultant in Emergency Medicine based in Nenagh’s injury unit and spoke to Fran on Wednesday’s show.