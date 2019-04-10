Tipp Today Highlights – Nenagh College Shanghai Bound

A delegation from Nenagh College are preparing to jet off to China’s Shanghai University for a two week exchange programme.

It’s the fifth year that a handful of staff and students from Nenagh College have done the exchange and it’s in conjunction with the Confucious Centre in University College Cork.

To tell us more about their preparations and the programme, Fran was joined in studio by two teachers from Nenagh College – Shauna Murphy and Rochelle Maharaj along with student Jason Kinsella and his father Declan Kinsella.