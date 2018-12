Anne Starr had be working as a project manager since the late 70s.

In the 2010’s, she packed her bags, strapped on the boots and completed the entire Camino.

Anne Starr, who’s from Nenagh originally, wants to share her camino experience and tell people how they can achieve the feat on a budget – and she joined Fran in studio on Friday.





Anne’s website has plenty of advice and handy tips and you can find them here.