Twelve weeks ago, two Nenagh parents went through a truly awful ordeal when their beautiful baby Madison – their second daughter – was born with a collapsed lung.

Madison needed invasive treatment to survive and special equipment to help her breathe.

Thankfully, Madison has bounced back to health – AND has since gone on to win the Baby of the Year award, as voted by the readers of the Mum & Tots magazine.





Madison’s parents, Hayley and Eoin O’Connor joined Fran in studio to tell their story.