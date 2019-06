In 1950s rural Ireland a widow conceals pregnancy by travelling to Belfast and giving birth to a girl named Marie Therese.

The child was left to face a life of misery in the care of nuns at Nazareth House.

For the Sins of My Mother is the heart rendering story of the physical and emotional abuse Marie Therese Rogers-Maloney suffered at the catholic run institution and her subsequent search for her parents.





Marie Therese spoke to Fran on Thursday: