Tipp Today Highlights – Molly’s Cards

Molly’s Cards is a new venture by Molly Ryan and her sister Caitriona who is a teacher based in Cashel.

Molly or Maura has Down Syndrome and this project aim to sh9ow that everybody has a potential if given the chance.

It was also established as a means of necessity as Molly does not have a full time day service – something the family are continuing to campaign for





Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters headed out to Cashel last Friday when Molly set up her stall at the local Supervalu and she joined Seamus Hennessy on Tipp Today to discuss it.