“There’s great power in talking, but there’s greater power in laughing”.

That’s the view of Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae, anyways.

It’s written in his book – Time To Talk, which was inspired by his regret over not having been there to talk to someone who needed him before it was too late.





It’s neither political nor a memoir – so what is it? Well, the man himself joined Fran on Thursday’s show to explain.