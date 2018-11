Now operating under Mary Immaculate College as the MIC Thurles Campus, the college formerly known as St Patrick’s College caters for 260 students.

However, it has ambitious plans to double that number in the next few years – while not long ago it was fighting to survive.

It’s only one part of the College’s interesting 180 year history in Thurles, and Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney visited the college yesterday as part of College Awareness Week to learn more.