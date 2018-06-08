Tipp Today Highlights – Mental Health – Local Forum

The HSE’s community healthcare services in the South East – as part of working with people who use mental health services and with their family members, carers and supporters – are establishing new, local forums in South Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, and Wexford.

The local forum will exist as a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences, raise issues and be consulted and involved in mental health services developments in their area.

Here in Tipperary – the Health Consumer Panel has been disbanded and is being replaced by this new initiative..





On Tipp Today Fran spoke with the Chairperson of the new group in Tipperary Amy Ryan and PRO Rita Bourke and started by asking Amy to explain a little about the forum