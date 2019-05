Martin Lonergan is one of six outgoing Cllrs who failed to keep their seat on Tipperary County Council in the 2019 Local Elections.

A former Mayor of Clonmel, Lonergan topped the poll in his first election in 2014 where he came in under the Team Mattie banner.

This time out he was the fifth highest candidate in a four-seat area – missing out on the final spot in the LEA.





To discuss that and look back to his five years on the Council Martin joined Fran on Tuesday.