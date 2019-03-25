Tipp Today Highlights – Living With A Long – Term Chronic Illness

When somebody becomes ill with a long-term health condition, they often notice a dramatic deterioration in their quality of life.

This can be anything from diabetes, asthma or COPD to a stroke, MS or depression.

Well, a new programme being run aims to help those who are suffering with a long-term condition to best live their life.





The six-week programme is being run by the HSE and the South East Family Resource Centre and national groups representing the various conditions.

Kate O’Connor is a Self-Management support coordinator for chronic disease with South East Community Healthcare and spoke to Fran on Monday.