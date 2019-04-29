Tipp Today Highlights – Liam Galvin

Thurles based Liam Galvin lost his wife to Lung Fibrosis a number of years ago.

Lung Fibrosis is a progressive lung condition whee fibrosis or scarring causes the alveoli (the air sacs) in the lungs to thicken and harden.

Liam was moved to raise awareness of the disease after his wife died – she herself was the third member of her family to die from it.





Liam is now a board member of the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association, as well as a founding member of the European Lung Fibrosis Association – he joined Fran in studio on Monday: