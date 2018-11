We’ve been hearing a lot about the Sky Innovation Park in Tipp Town in recent weeks and months.

We’ve heard that it’s ready to go and to provide a lot of jobs to the region, while many of you have been in touch to say you’ve visited the site and that it’s full of old equipment, has damage to it and doesn’t look anywhere near ready to be moved into by an investor.

Emma Pillion is the Property Director at Corajio who own the site, and joins me now to give us the latest on the site: