Killenaule’s Barry Murphy was 22 when he was seriously injured after the car he was a back passenger in left the road and struck a wall at 100kph.

He had been wearing a seatbelt but his injuries left him in a coma for two months and unable to remember his childhood.

Now, Barry travels to schools to promote a road safety message – and was this week honoured for his role in promoting road safety.





He spoke to Tipp Today on Thursday.