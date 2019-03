All next week our own Trudy Waters will be traversing the county urging people to get out and help keep Tipp Clean and checking in with Tipp Today daily…

Its all part of initiative by Tipperary County Council ahead of National Spring Clean in April – with a one day blitz set to take place on Sunday March 10th

The event was launched in Clonmel on Thursday and Trudy joined Fran in studio to chat about it