Tipperary woman Kathy Ryan who is living with early onset dementia is undertaking an incredible challenge– The Camino

She is joined on that wonderful pilgrimage trek by Deric Hartigan of TV3 in association with the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland with the aim of raising awareness of all forms of dementia and how as a community we can learn and do more

Both she and Deric spoke with Fran on Wednesday for a third daily update.