Tipp Today Highlights – Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan

The Justice Minister insists Tipperary will not be left isolated by the removal of its Garda Divisional HQ from Thurles.

Commissioner Drew Harris’ plan will see the Tipp Division merged with Clare with Thurles losing its headquarters to Ennis.

There has been huge criticism of the plan amid claims it will be devastating for the Premier that is already hugely under resourced when it comes to garda numbers.





But speaking on Tipp Today with Fran Curry this morning Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan refuted this