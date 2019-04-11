Tipp Today Highlights – John Delaney Appears Before Oireachtas Committee

John Delaney says the loan he provided to the FAI was in the best interests of Irish football and he regrets the embarrassment it has caused.

The former FAI CEO is refusing to comment further on the 2017 payment, saying he’s constrained due to legal advice.

Senior officials at the FAI have spent all of yesterday answering questions at the Oireachtas Sport Committee regarding the €100,000 loan.





Mark Tighe is a journalist with the Sunday Times and is the person who first broke the story about John Delaney’s €100,000 loan to the FAI – he spoke to Fran on Thursday.