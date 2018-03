Kevin Wall is a native of Tipperary who is living in Australia but would love to return home.

However despite the calls from former Taoiseach Enda Kenny for emigrants living abroad to bring their skills home he found that when he did – there was little welcome in the land of the “ Cead Mile Failtes” for him anymore ..

He has now written to the current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar about this and spoke with Fran on Tipp Today this Friday morning…