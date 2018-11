It’s time to turn back the clocks here on Tipp Today.

Our resident historian Dr Conor Reidy joined Fran in studio to unveil another part of hidden history.

This month we go to church! St Mary of the Rosary Church is a true Tipperary landmark that has dominated the urban landscape of Nenagh since the second half of the 1890s.





This magnificent gothic-style creation has come represent the visual identity of the town in the same way as the castle, the old jail or the courthouse.