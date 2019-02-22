Tipp Today Highlights – Heated Nenagh Council Feb 2019

Metaphoric trains and boats, quotes from Becket and the Bible as well as cries of bullying and lies all dominated the first hour or so of Nenagh Municipal District’s February meeting.

Tempers flared when Clr Michael O’Meara accused Clr Seamie Morris of wanting to tear down the old Military Barracks in the town much to the chagrin of the former Sinn Feiner.

What ensued was a sparing match worthy of McGregor while Cathaoirleach Mattie Ryan Coole had to intervene more than once.





Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters was there and joined Fran on Friday’s Tipp Today.