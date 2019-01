Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn has taken an unusual step today and closed down the school in order to focus on the health and well-being of its students.

Muriel Cuddy and her team at Health and Fitness Ireland are at the Colaiste today to work with the students about their physical and mental wellbeing ..

Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney joined Fran live from the classroom to explain what was taking place