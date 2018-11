The Garda Band will be in Tipp for a charity fundraiser next week.

Three charities will benefit from the event at the Hotel Minella in Clonmel next Thursday, where the band will be accompanied by Boherlahan soprano Eimear Lowth and Cahir-based Inspector Eddie Golden.

Superintendent William Leahy, Inspector Eddie Golden and Director of the Band of An Garda Siochana, Pat Kenny spoke to Fran on Monday’s show.