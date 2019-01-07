Tipp Today Highlights – Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn Encouraging Use Of Irish Language

The deadline for submissions for opinions on a review into exemptions for students studying Irish has been extended by a week until Friday, January 18th.

So far 2,000 people have made submissions.

There are concerns that easing the rules around exemptions will damage the teaching of the language and reduce the number of gaelgoirs.





Well, the Gaelcholáiste Chéitinn in Clonmel operates through Irish – indeed, we had some absolutely beautiful live music from some of their students just before Christmas.

They say that the focus should be on promoting the language positively, not concerning ourselves with those who aren’t learning it.

Their Múinteoir i bhFeighil Lorna Ní Ghallchobhair and two students, Rósáine nic Gearailt and Seán Mac Curtáin joined Fran in studio on Monday.