On Tuesday the incredible fiddle player Frankie Gavin dropped into studio to have a chat on Tipp Today with Trudy Waters.

They spoke about his sell out gig at Lonergan’s on Monday night so much so a second night on Tuesday was added, meeting JFG and then his daughter 50 years later, his Guinness Book of Records title, being a Cultural Ambassador in Italy, his long time collaborator Alec Finn and much more….