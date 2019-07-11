Tipp Today Highlights – Fran & Guests Pay Tribute To Brendan Grace

Brendan Grace passed away on Thursday morning.

The legend of Irish comedy was 68.

Tipp Today heard from many of those who knew, worked with and loved Brendan – as well as hundreds of comments and anecdotes from fans who were devastated by the news of his passing.





Brendan started his career with The Gingermen and one of the group’s founding members, Paul Malone paid tribute to his longtime friend on today’s show:

Tom Kelly was Brendan’s manager for nearly three decades and joined Fran this morning to pay tribute to the legendary comedian:

Tony Allen of Foster and Allen joined Fran this morning to also pay tribute to Brendan:

Singer Murial O’Connor knew Brendan for over 30 years – first during her life with Aer Lingus and then as she recorded multiple times with him in later years – she joined Fran to say a few words about him:

Tipp Today also replayed a recording of an interview Brendan did with Fran from February 2019 – the last time Brendan appeared live on Tipp FM.

May he rest in peace.