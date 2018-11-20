Tipp Today Highlights – The Five Tipp Brothers Who Fought In WWI

We’ve just celebrated the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI.

We spoke to historian Thomas Burnell about the Tipperary involvement in the war, and indeed he even brought in an authentic WWI Lee Enfield rifle to show us!

Well, several of you have been in touch with the show since to tell us your own stories of family involvement in The Great War.





One such lady was Tina Hally from Ardfinnan – she says that her Great-Grandfather AND his FOUR brothers from Ardfinnan all served on the front lines of the war – and even walked in the gardens of Babylon. She spoke to Fran on Tuesday’s show to tell her story.