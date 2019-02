Organisers of Feile 2019 are promising a bigger and better show than last year.

The 2 day Trip to Tipp takes place on the 20th and 21st of September

Along with the ever popular Stunning, Frank and Walters and Something Happens making a comeback, there’s a raft of incredible Irish artists lined up who will all accompany the Irish Chamber Orchestra





The event was launched at a very sunny Semple Stadium yesterday and our own Trudy Waters was there: