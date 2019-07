On Tipp Today in Nenagh Fran was joined in studio by mum of 2 Laurna Deane.

The family’s life is about to be turned upside down as they face being homeless in just over a week and have been unable to secure new accommodation in the Nenagh area.

Laurna and her husband Christopher say its particularly difficult for her young girls Lexi and Robin who are 8 and 6 respectively and are both on the autistic spectrum.