Tipp Today Highlights – Emma Hill On Research Into Millenial Dating

Love Island continues to draw in millions of viewers across Ireland and the UK every evening.

The reality TV show sees singletons enter a villa where they attempt to couple up – those who stay single end up getting knocked off the villas.

The show has been criticised for being too invasive on those taking part in it and playing with emotions for the sake of entertainment.





However, fans of the show argue that the contestants willingly enter the competition understanding how it works.

Well, with the show ongoing we decided it might be a timely chance to catch up with the Tipperary woman who’s currently undertaking postgraduate research into how young people are dating these days – particularly through the use of dating apps.

Clonmel’s Emma Hill joined Fran in studio on Monday.