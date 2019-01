There was great excitement for one North Tipp family business this week when the Dutchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing a jacket with strong Tipp links.

Kate Middleton was sporting a Dubarry Bracken jacket which is made of tweed from John Hanly & Co in Nenagh.

The business has been in the family for 125 years, and owner Brian Hanly dropped into our Nenagh studios for a chat with Fran all about it