Cathaoirleach of the Carrick Municipal District Cllr Imelda Goldsboro told Tipp Today drugs isn’t just an urban problem and the link to mental health issues must be addressed too.

Fran was also joined by Derek Russell of Roscrea Stands Up. That movement was founded on the back of a mass protest through the streets of the North Tipperary Town over a growing problem with drugs and other issues including mental health and unemployment.