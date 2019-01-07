Tipp Today Highlights – Dr Maeve Martin

For anyone who wasn’t back already, today is likely the day you’re returning to work after the Christmas.

It can be a tough thing to get back into the swing of – and that’s on top of the strains and stresses of work as it is.

Indeed, we saw a report last week that suggests more young people are seeking psychological help as a result of being unable to switch off from work.





This is largely due to the fact that their phone keeps them involved in work and many end up doing many tasks for work off the clock – even if it’s as simple as communicating with work when home.

Dr Maeve Martin is a clinical psychologist and Founder of Inform Psychology in Clonmel and joined Fran in studio to discuss the right mix for the work/life balance: