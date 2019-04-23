Tipp Today Highlights – Dr Gerry Burke On UHL Working Conditions

Doctors from University Hospital Limerick say more money needs to be invested in the hospital to tackle the high trolley numbers affecting it.

In a letter written to the people of the mid-west, the Clinical Directors say the shortage of beds has led to an unacceptable situation.

Earlier this month, 81 people were waiting for beds at UHL – the highest recorded daily figure at any Irish hospital.





The 5 signatories are appealing for more funding in order to increase bed capacity and staff numbers.

One of those signatories is Dr Gerry Burke, an Obstetrician and the Clinical Director for Maternal and Child Health in the UL Hospitals Group – he spoke to Fran on Tuesday: