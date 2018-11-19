Tipp Today Highlights – Don’s Experience Sleeping Rough

We’re all familiar with the throwaway expression ‘you wouldn’t put a dog out in that weather” but yet every year thousands of Irish people are living without a roof over their head.. They’re homeless.

Despite the insistance of government that they’re making inroads in providing housing, homeless agencies say its simply not enough.

One of our regular contributors Don regularly travels to Dublin to help out with providing food, clothing and chat to people who live on the streets but to really understand their plight he has also ‘lived rough’ for several days , depending on the charity and good will of others for food and the hope of a dry spot to sleep in some doorway ..





Don joined Fran on Monday’s show to discuss it: