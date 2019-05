A group of doctors want legislators to focus on the harmful effects of Cannabis.

The Cannabis Risk Alliance have written an open letter saying that they’re concerned that the discussion around medicinal cannabis has only focused on the positive aspects of it, and say that it is normalising the drug generally.

Tipp FM’s Ben Sweeney has been speaking to one of the twenty signatories of the letter – Dr Hugh Gallagher – who began by explaining the group’s concern: