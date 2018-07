NUI Galway is currently embarking on a study on dementia and is looking for participants- often loved ones who care for people with the disease.

The study will focus on service utilisation for both the carer and the person with dementia and will investigate the type of supports required.

Professor Eamon O’Shea is Director of the Centre for Economic and Social Research on Dementia at NUI Galway was speaking about the study with Seamus Hennessy on Tipp Today.