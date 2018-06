On Tipp Today Fran was joined by acclaimed uilleann piper David Power.

David travels the world as a solo musician, in duos with fiddlers, Martin Hayes & Willie Kelly and in collaborations with many other artists, including Edges of Light, Masters of Tradition, Pipers Union, the baroque ensemble Camerata Kilkenny and pipe-organist Malcolm Proud.

And the The Clonmel Junction Arts Festival is presenting the world premiere of his new show `Buile Shuibhne`.