David Doran lost his seat as a Tipperary County Councillor in last month’s local elections.

The Independent Cllr was knocked out of the Chamber by the election of Fine Gael’s Peter Ryan, who was elected on his first time of asking.

At the time of the election, Doran was also terribly sick in hospital with an – at that time – undiagnosed illness.





He was released from hospital this week – and to discuss losing his Council seat and his health scare, David joined Fran in studio on Friday.