Tipp Today Highlights – Dating Habits With A Digital Influence

One Irish County shot to high in the rankings of one International forum this week…

The online-dating App, Tinder revealed that Limerick was the NINTH busiest city GLOBALLY for activity on the popular app, based on the percentage of users in the population.

That’s been attributed to the high number of young people living there, in particularly those attending the three major third level institutions there – including many Tipperary students.





So are our young people turning away from traditional dating to meet people instead online? And how is that affecting the dating process?

Ferghal Harrington of Intro Matchmaking was a guest on Friday’s show to help explain: