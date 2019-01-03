Tipp Today Highlights – Cuan Saor

Victims of domestic violence who are psychologically abused will now be offered more protection.

New laws come into effect this week and include a new offence of coercive control.

However, a number of domestic violence charities have said that there are a number of gaps in the legislation such as how children in domestic violence situations will be managed and sentencing for breach of court orders.





To give their take on the new legislation Project Leader Geraldine Mullane and Court Accompaniment Michelle O’Sullivan, both of Cuan Saor in Clonmel joined Fran on Thursday.