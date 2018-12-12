Tipp Today Highlights – Clonmel Woman Aiming For Space

A Clonmel woman is one of two lucky scientists chosen to train at the European Space Agency.

It’s after a national competition to decide who would represent the Irish Research Council at one of the ESA’s European bases.

Clonmel’s Amy Joyce, who has a masters degree in experimental physics from NUIG will be working on developing tools for mission cross calibration and the challenges and procedures of operating a space mission.





Amy’s already begun her internship with the ESA and joined Trudy from Madrid on Wednesday’s show.