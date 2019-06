Fine Gael Councillor Michael Murphy has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council for the coming year.

Friday’s annual meeting of the local authority saw the Clonmel poll topper elected unopposed to the position.

Fianna Fáil’s Seamus Hanafin was elected as Leas Cathaoirleach.





Cllr Michael Murphy joined Fran in studio on Monday: