Punitive measures must be put in place for local authority tenants who damage their council houses.

That’s the opinion of Templemore Councillor John Hogan, who felt that these kind of tenants should be refused housing in the future.

Currently, around two percent of local authority tenants damage their home and are free to move on to new homes without any repurcussions.





Cllr John Hogan joined Fran on Thursday to give his view on what should be done to change this.